NPF Pensions Limited has announced plans to improve the retirement benefits for police officers, acknowledging concerns about the adequacy of pension payments for retirees.

The Acting Managing Director of NPF Pensions, Muhammed Dutse, disclosed this in Abuja during activities marking the 2026 Customer Service Week.

Dutse said efforts were underway to address concerns over the retirement benefits of former police personnel, adding that the Federal Government was also reviewing measures to improve retirees’ take-home pay.

According to him, a presidential committee was working on measures to enhance the welfare of pensioners, including retired police officers.

“We are concerned about the adequacy of the retirement benefits, and the Federal Government is looking at ways of improving the take-home pay of retirees,” he said.

Dutse said recent government interventions had provided relief to pensioners through the payment of outstanding arrears and consequential adjustments.

He added that NPF Pensions was exploring ways to improve its engagement with serving and retired police officers.

The pension manager said the company had introduced a WhatsApp for Business platform to make pension-related services more accessible to police personnel, adding that the platform had attracted close to 100,000 officers.

Dutse also said the company had recorded strong investment returns for pension contributors despite prevailing economic challenges.

He said the average investment return stood at about 24 per cent, while returns over a one-year period had approached 37 per cent.

According to him, the company had diversified its investments to protect contributors’ funds and improve long-term returns.

Dutse also highlighted the Retirement Resettlement Support Programme, established to help police officers prepare for life after active service.

He said NPF Pensions had been organising pre-retirement seminars to equip officers with skills and knowledge for life after the police force.

The seminars, he said, expose retiring officers to opportunities in areas such as poultry farming, agriculture and small-scale businesses.

Dutse added that NPF Pensions maintained cordial relationships with associations representing retired police officers, saying such engagement was important for identifying challenges facing retirees and developing practical solutions.

He said the company would continue to engage relevant stakeholders as part of efforts to improve pension administration and the welfare of retired police personnel.