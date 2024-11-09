Four players have been shortlisted for Rangers Player of the Month for October.

The players are Isaac Saviour, Kazeem Ogunleye, Onyebuchi Ifeanyi and Ejike Ugochukwu.

Ifeanyi and Ugochukwu were crucial to the Flying Antelopes’ positive outing in the month.

Saviour registered three goals in the month with a brace against Kano Pillars and Bayelsa United.

Ogunleye netted the only goal in Rangers’ 1-0 Oriental derby win over Abia Warriors.

The winner of the award will be announced next week.