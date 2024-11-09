Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Porto striker Samuel Omorodion during next summer’s transfer window.

Chelsea were heavily linked with the 20-year-old during the recent transfer market and allegedly agreed a £35 million fee with Atletico Madrid, but a proposed move to Stamford Bridge fell through.

The Spain Under-23s international instead made the switch to Porto, and he has been in excellent form for the Portuguese giants during the 2024-25 campaign, scoring 11 goals in 11 appearances in all competitions.

Omorodion has managed seven goals in seven league appearances during the current season, while he has four goals in three Europa League outings, including a brace against Manchester United last month.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are ready to reignite their interest next summer, but they will face strong competition from Manchester United, which has also identified him as a priority target.

The report claims that Porto are determined to keep hold of the youngster and will point to his release clause of €100 million (£83.3 milion) if clubs do come calling for him in 2025.

Omorodion started his professional career with Granada before making the move to Atletico in 2023, but he did not make a single appearance for the Red and Whites despite penning a five-year contract upon his arrival.

The striker spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Alaves, scoring eight La Liga goals before Porto managed to sign him, while he helped Spain win Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Games.

Omorodion admitted last month that it was “a very difficult summer” due to the uncertainty surrounding his future, claiming that he was ‘not involved’ at Atletico, who deemed him surplus to requirements.

“The gold medal [with Spain U23 at the Olympics] wasn’t so bitter,” Omorodion told EFE. “But it was a very difficult summer. When I was in Madrid, I had a very bad time. In the end, thank God, everything turned out well. If the Chelsea deal didn’t work out, it was for a reason, and in the end, everything turned out well.

“There, at Atletico Madrid, I trained separately. I didn’t feel involved, not like a footballer. I trained, and my head told me no. I had a bad time. I cried a lot at night… My family and my mother had a very bad time… In the end, thank God, everything came together quickly, and I made the best decision.

“Nobody spoke to me, and I didn’t speak to anyone. I was still an Atletico Madrid player; I had to go to training and do my job. I already knew the club’s position. These are things that happen in football and that make you gain experience and learn for the future.”

Omorodion is the joint-leading goalscorer at Porto this season alongside Galeno, and he scored his first hat trick for his Portuguese club in their league contest with AVS at the end of last month.