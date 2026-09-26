Barau FC maintained their unbeaten start to the 2026/27 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season after securing a 1-1 draw against Sporting Lagos in Matchday 6 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, on Saturday.

The club, owned by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, had won three and drawn two of their opening five matches before travelling to Lagos. The result extended their unbeaten run to six league matches.

Joseph Atule put Barau ahead from the penalty spot in the 34th minute after the visitors were awarded a spot-kick.

Sporting Lagos went into the break trailing 1-0 but responded strongly after the restart.

Sodiq Ayoade restored parity for the hosts in the 61st minute, ensuring both sides shared the points.

Barau had entered the encounter at the top of the NPFL standings after a 2-0 victory over Abia Warriors in Matchday 5, with Atule also among the scorers in that victory.

The draw keeps Barau unbeaten after six matches, while Sporting Lagos added another point following their impressive 3-2 away victory over Enyimba in their previous fixture.