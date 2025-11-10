The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is compelled to provide an accurate account of events that transpired during the second half of the Matchday 12 fixture at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium in Katsina, where Katsina United faced Barau FC.

It is essential for stakeholders to know that the NPFL Office operates an active Situation Room with all Match Commissioners. Through this platform, we monitor and manage affairs to ensure matches proceed without incident.

Reports of a violent attack, including claims that Barau FC’s player, Abraham Nana, had his throat slit, are completely false. The player was injured by an object thrown from the stands and received treatment on the pitch, which resulted in a brief halt to the match.

Throughout the event, the NPFL remained in contact with the Match Commissioner and officials from both teams to obtain firsthand information about the proceedings.

Appropriate sanctions have been imposed on Katsina United for the breaches identified in our analysis of reports from the match officials, including the referee and the Match Commissioner.

The NPFL will continue to uphold the rules to ensure fair competition and a thrilling league experience in a safe environment. The public is reassured of the safety measures implemented at our matches.