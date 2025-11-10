The director-general of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, has praised the organisers of the Lagos Women Run for what he termed a decade of remarkable achievement.

At the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, the finish line of the 2025 event, which marks the 10th in the series, Aminat Alabi made history as the first Lagos-based athlete to win the race.

Fatodu lauded the organisers for their decade of consistency, stating, “It’s been a remarkable journey—ten years of experiences, exploits, and opportunities that have built community cohesion and promoted sporting development.”

He continued, “We must commend the organisers for their resilience and for consistently nurturing new talent and stars in athletics.”

Fatodu noted that Alabi’s victory reflects the promising sporting future of Lagos State, adding, “This win gives us insight into the opportunities that lie ahead. It complements our recent success at the National Youth Games, where a 14-year-old boy from Lagos won the 200m event. I assure you that Lagos State will continue to use platforms like this to discover more young athletes.”

The Coordinator of the Lagos Women Run, Temitope Popoola, emphasised that the event has created life-changing opportunities for women.

Popoola stated, “The race has empowered many women, promoting well-being, creating networking opportunities, and encouraging economic and social growth. We also encourage women to prioritise their health, because a healthy woman builds healthy families and a healthy nation.”