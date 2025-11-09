The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has slammed Katsina United Football Club with a N9million fine and ordered the team to play all remaining home matches in Jos, Plateau State, behind closed doors following the violent attack on a Barau FC player during their Matchday 12 fixture on Saturday.

Advertisement

LEADERSHIP reports the sanction came after fans of Katsina United invaded the pitch and attacked Barau FC player, Nana Abraham, inflicting a cut on his neck moments after his teammate Orji Kalu scored a 69th-minute equaliser that brought the game to 1–1. The incident threw the match into chaos, prompting security operatives to intervene as the referee temporarily halted the match.

In a statement released by the league body on Sunday, the NPFL said Katsina United were found guilty of multiple breaches of the framework and rules governing the league. According to the statement, the club failed to provide adequate and effective security, which allowed unauthorised persons to gain access to restricted areas during the match. The League management also failed to ensure the proper conduct of its supporters, leading to the harassment of Barau FC players and match officials.

Advertisement

The NPFL noted that Katsina United supporters also threw harmful objects into the pitch, resulting in injuries to Barau FC players, and further displayed conduct capable of bringing the game into disrepute.

As a result, the club was fined N1 million each for throwing objects towards the pitch, failing to control its supporters, and bringing the game into disrepute, making a total of N3 million.

Another N2 million fine was imposed for the club’s failure to provide adequate and effective security. In addition, Katsina United will pay N2 million each as compensation for the treatment of injured Barau FC players, damages to the away team’s buses, and for holding the match officials and the visiting team hostage for hours after the game.

With all the sanctions combined, the total fine imposed on Katsina United amounted to N9 million. The NPFL also directed that the club’s subsequent home fixtures this season be played at the New Jos Stadium in Plateau State and behind closed doors as part of the disciplinary measures.

NPFL gave Katsina United 48 hours from the date of the notice to appeal the ruling if dissatisfied.