Nigeria Professional Football League outfit Rangers have signed 13 new players ahead of the 2022/23 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The Flying Antelopes are overhauling their squad after missing out on continental ticket last season.

The Enugu- based club finished in fifth position on the log.

A number of experienced players including captain, Tope Olusesi and reliable Ghanaian goalkeeper, Seidu Mutawakilu left the Coal City at the end of last season.

Olusesi is yet to join another club, while Mutawakilu has pitched tent with NPFL champions, Rivers United.

Reuben Bala and Saeed Jubril joined from Plateau United, while Michael Ibe and Gabriel Innocent linked up with the Coal City club from Abia Warriors.

Former Nigeria youth international, Ogundare Detan (3SC), Tunde Olaniyi (Sokoto United), Jacob John (Niger Tornadoes), Emmanuel Charles (Akwa United) and Nwaodu Chukwudi (Heartland) were also unveiled by the seven-time NPFL champions.

Others include: Sani Shehu (Gombe United); Naziru Auwalu Ibrahim (Rivers United); Emeka Nwabulu (Heartland) and Inemesit Sunday (Dakkada).