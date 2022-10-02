And at Anfield Leandro Trossard netted a hat-trick as Brighton and Hove Albion held Liverpool to a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Trossard is now the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield since Andrey Arshavin in April 2009.

Roberto Firmino got a brace and an own goal by Adam Webster put Liverpool 3-2 ahead before Trossard equalized for Brighton with seven minutes left.

Liverpool with seven games played are ninth on 10 points and Brighton on 14 points take up the fourth spot.

In other results Newcastle United hammered Fulham 4-1 and Brentford, with Frank Onyeka coming on with six minutes left, drew goalless at Bournemouth.