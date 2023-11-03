When Dr Faisal Shuaib assumed office as the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) for a second and final term of four years, it was not just in a bid to consolidate his landmark gains, but to further prove his mettle as a visionary leader inspired by a resolve to leave the agency better than he met it.

In the realm of public health, leadership plays a pivotal role in shaping the well-being of communities especially as it regards primary healthcare. It speaks to a leadership that remains committed to providing technical and programmatic support to states, local government areas, and other stakeholders in the functioning, planning, implementation, supervision, and monitoring of primary health care services in Nigeria.

So it was not surprising when applauds trailed the cerebral administrator when eggheads of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agencies/Boards recently converged to honor him at a valedictory session, taking turns to acknowledge his invaluable contributions to the nation’s healthcare sector.

Leading the pack of torrential commendations was the Chairman of the forum, Dr Mohammed Adis who emotively expressed that the NPHCDA has witnessed significant progress and transformation under the guidance of Shuaib.

“Your visionary approach to healthcare delivery has led to the implementation of groundbreaking initiatives that have positively impacted the lives of millions of Nigerians. From the revitalization of primary healthcare centers to the introduction of innovative immunization programs, your dedication to improving the health outcomes of our citizens has been truly commendable.

“Your leadership style has been characterized by inclusivity, transparency, and a genuine commitment to collaboration. You have consistently fostered strong partnerships with various stakeholders, including the forum of Executive Secretaries of SPHCDA, to ensure a coordinated and effective approach to primary health care delivery,“ he stressed.

Indeed, the air of mixed feelings that greets his exit from the NPHCDA suggests that he has left a big shoe that may take one with a better pedigree to fill. There’s no overstating that Dr Shuaib has demonstrated unwavering dedication to public health, combining a deep reservoir of expertise with a genuine compassion for the individuals and communities served. His unreserved commitment to advancing healthcare has not only elevated the agency but has also left an indelible mark on the lives of countless individuals.

One of the key attributes that sets Dr Shuaib apart is his ability to navigate complex health challenges with grace and strategic vision. In an ever-evolving landscape, his foresight at the helm of the NPHCDA job enabled the agency to proactively address emerging health issues, ensuring that the community is well-protected and well-informed.

But Dr Shuaib’s mark of genius didn’t begin today, he gained global recognition when he served as a senior program officer at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) at Seattle, USA, when he towed groundbreaking achievements at the forefront of the development and implementation of strategies on polio outbreak response activities in Africa. His shining moments also spread between the years he served as the incident manager of the Ebola emergency operations center in 2014.

Moreover, Dr Shuaib has fostered a culture of collaboration and innovation within the agency. By promoting interdisciplinary approaches and encouraging dialogue among healthcare professionals, the top-down leadership approach has created an environment where cutting-edge ideas can flourish. This emphasis on collaboration has not only enhanced the agency’s internal capabilities but has also strengthened its partnerships with external stakeholders.

To his credit, Dr Shuaib championed NPHCDA towards understanding the importance of tailoring interventions to the specific needs of diverse populations, ensuring that healthcare is accessible and equitable for all. The highbrowed public health expert has been an advocate for leveraging technology to enhance healthcare delivery. By embracing innovative solutions, he gainfully propelled the agency into the digital age, improving efficiency and expanding the reach of health services. This forward-thinking approach positions the agency at the forefront of healthcare advancements.

Beyond his exemplary moments, Dr Shuaib was calm in the face of the storm. He navigated the murky waters and stood his ground in excellence. He exhibited exceptional leadership, guiding the agency and the community with a steady hand. His ability to communicate effectively, instill confidence, and make tough decisions when needed has been instrumental in navigating challenging situations.

In the face of the ravaging COVID-19 which held the world to a standstill, Dr Shuaib championed a cause to improve routine immunization activities, vaccine uptake, and other PHC services, which coalesce to stand as a testament to the collective commitment and dedication to the health and well-being of the communities. Dr Shuaib exemplifies the qualities of an outstanding leader in the field of public health. Through his expertise, compassion, and strategic vision, he not only elevated the standing of the NPHCDA but inspired a profound difference in leadership in advancing the cause of public health.