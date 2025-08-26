The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has reunited 128 rescued kidnap victims with their families in Abuja.

Advertisement

The victims comprising male, female and children, were rescued by security forces in two different operations at Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State.

Ribadu also disclosed that the victims will be treated for trauma and helped to settle down in their communities.

While commending security forces for the rescue operations, the NSA assured that the perpetrators will be hunted and brought to justice.

He warned “Llet us take politics out of security challenges.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, National Coordinator of National Counter Terrorism Centre, (NCTC), Major General Adamu Laka said one of the rescued children died due to illness, while a premature baby delivered during the rescue operation was under incubation at a medical facility.

Details later…