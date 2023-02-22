Ahead of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, the national security adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), has again assured Nigerians of a secured environment to guarantee free, fair, and credible polls.

The NSA who stated this at the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja yesterday noted that there have been rising protests as some Nigerians were exploiting the current situation in the country and urged politicians to always seek peace.

According to him, “Presidential candidates must seek demonstration of peace. We will ensure a peaceful transition of power to the democratically elected candidate.”

On his part, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is encouraged by the assurance of security agencies to protect not only poll officials and facilities but also accredited observers, journalists, service providers, and above all the voters themselves.

INEC chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, particularly, alluded to the assurance of police as the lead security agency to ensure the safety of Nigerians.

Yakubu said: “The Nigerian police, which is the lead agency in election security, is already familiar with the delimitation details on the basis of which security personnel are deployed for elections. And since the Nigerian police are the lead agency is also coordinating with other security agencies, I take it that other security agencies are also aware of the delimitation details.”

“The commission is encouraged by the assurances of security in all locations, while elections and electoral activities will be conducted. Importantly, the Commission is aware that security agencies are going to protect not only our officials and facilities, but also accredited observers, journalists, service providers, and above all the voters themselves.”

He said the meeting is rarely an opportunity for the Commission to fine-tune its preparation for the protection of the environment in which the election will be conducted.

He said the meeting will also provide opportunity for “the security of all those involved in the process, ranging from any officials, the facilities we are going to use for the election, as well as all those who have legitimate business to be part of the electoral process from the observers to journalists representing various national and international media organizations, to service providers by transporters, and others but above all, the voters will have their votes in about 177,000 locations nationwide on Saturday.