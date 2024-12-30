Chairman, National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, has fulfilled a personal donation of N10 million promised the Super Eagles B team for beating Ghana’s Black Galaxies 3-1 in Uyo on Saturday to secure Nigeria’s place at the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN) scheduled for February 2025.

The pledge made before the crucial encounter, was revealed by the NSC director-general, Hon. Bukola Olopade, who initially expressed his own intention to personally reward the team for a win.

“Before the game, I made a personal pledge to reward the team if they emerged victorious. When I shared this with the NSC chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, he immediately applauded the idea but insisted that he would make the donation himself as a sign of solidarity and appreciation for the players’ efforts.”

“It was a heartfelt moment that truly shows his passion for Nigerian football and the athletes who represent our country. His generosity has further inspired the team, and we are incredibly grateful for his leadership,” Olopade said.

The Super Eagles B delivered a stellar performance in front of an electrified crowd at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

Sodiq Ismaila opened the scoring in the 18th minute, followed swiftly with goals from Nduka Junior and Saviour Isaac in the 21st and 25th minutes, respectively.

Despite Ghana’s consolation goal from Stephen Amenkona in the 71st minute, the Nigerian team dominated proceedings to claim a deserved victory.

The 2025 CHAN tournament, which exclusively features players competing in Africa, will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania from February 1 to 28.