The director-general of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has expressed grief and deep sorrow over the passing of the President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Engr. Ifedayo Akindoju.

The highly respected tennis administrator passed away on Thursday, October 2, 2025, in Abuja.

Hon. Olopade, in a press statement issued Thursday evening by his Special Assistant on Media, Kola Daniel, described Engr. Akindoju’s demise as a monumental loss to the Nigerian sports family, noting that the void created by his death will be felt for many years to come.

He praised the late tennis president as a perfect gentleman whose selfless leadership brought steady growth and development to Nigerian tennis.

“I am still pinching myself not to believe that Engr. Akindoju is no more because of how full of life he was the last time he came to my office. This is a big loss to the tennis family and the country in general,” he stated.

“When you see Engr. Akindoju, you see his selfless passion for Nigerian tennis and how he constantly thinks of how Nigeria can produce the next generation of tennis top players.”

The DG further assured that the Commission will stand firmly with the bereaved family in their time of grief.

“At this critical time of grief, our hearts are with his family, and as a Commission we will be in constant touch with them for every form of support,” the statement added.