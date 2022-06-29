The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) and the National Judicial Institute will host the 16th edition of the International Maritime Seminar for Judges under the chairmanship of Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, by the head, Public Relations, NSC, Rakiya Dhikru-Yagboyaju,

“The event, aptly described by stakeholders as the ‘prime event in the maritime calendar in Nigeria’ will take place in Abuja, from 5th – 7th July 2022, from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm daily.

“As the industry arbiter, it is the mandate of the council to ensure judicial officers, legal and maritime practitioners as well as Legal Advisers and in-house counsel in the employ of public and private sectors of the economy are abreast of contemporary issues in this special area of the law that has to do with adjudication on maritime matters.

“The 16th edition, which would have taken place in 2020, was postponed due to the global lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, promises to be engaging and enriching.

“The Chief Justice of Nigeria, will serve as the special guest of honour while the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki will be the chief host.

“An array of eminent jurists, erudite scholars, and seasoned Maritime/Legal practitioners from the judiciary, and foreign experts from Kenya and Australia will deliver papers aimed at addressing several burning and complex issues bedeviling the maritime industry,” Dhikru-Yagboyaju said.

She said participants at the seminar include justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and judges of federal and states high courts, legal advisers, in-house counsels, legal and maritime practitioners as well as industry stakeholders.

“Other distinguished dignitaries expected at the occasion include the Chief Justices of the Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and South Africa along with some justices/judges of these countries’ respective judiciaries,” she added.