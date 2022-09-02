Stakeholders in the export value chain in Kogi State have been asked to work collectively towards the early take-off of Harris Logistics Domestic

Export Warehouse, which is the Lokoja Dry Port.

The Director-General, Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC) in Kogi State, Mr.

Edwin Ignatius, gave the charge at a meeting with critical stakeholders

on the Export Value Chain after inspecting the ongoing works at the Harris Logistics Domestic Export Warehouse and Dry Port in Lokoja.

He pointed out that the advantages of the Dry Port when operational remain unquantifiable.

Ignatius called on the stakeholders to strive towards the early

completion of the Dry Port, pointing out that if operational, it will create

employment and other opportunities.

The stakeholders that attended the meeting that was called at

the instance of the Nigerian Shippers Council included the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kogi Enterprises Development Agency, Shippers Association, Manufacturers

Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigeria Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Kogi State Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, Zenith Bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA).

The NSC director-general maintained that the Dry Port in Lokoja, which

is among the 12 that were being built in the country, will assist in cargo

consolidation, thus bringing down the cost of doing business.

He noted that the advantages of the Port are enormous, urging all the stakeholders to do everything humanly possible to make it

operational.

He urged the relevant stakeholders to make commitment that will make the Dry Port operational, describing the location of Kogi State as one

that has made the federal government to locate two Ports in Lokoja and Ajaokuta.

The Director General expressed satisfaction with the quality of work and equipment at the Dry Port, assuring that the Shippers Council would strive towards ensuring that standard procedures are followed that would ease cost of doing business and early take-off of the Port.

He called for the political will at both the federal and state

government levels, as well as those of the other relevant stakeholders

in the value chain that will lead to the early take-off of the Port.

He lauded Harris Logistics Domestic Export Warehouse for the stage the

Dry Port has attained.

In his remarks, Hassan D. Hassan, Head, Development Finance Officer, CBN, expressed the determination and commitment of CBN to the actualisation of the Dry Port, reiterating the passion of the apex bank to see to the early take-off of

the Port.

Mr. Hassan commended Harris Logistics Domestic Export Warehouse for investing in the project with the state-of-the-art equipment, assuring of CBN collaboration.

He called on the relevant stakeholders on the

need for more engagement that would ensure the take-off of the Port.

In her remarks, the Trade Promotion Adviser, Nigerian Export Promotion

Council, Kogi State, Hajia Amina Abdulmalik, said having seen some of the noticeable challenges limiting the take-off of the Port, she promised to liase with the appropriate authorities that would enable the quick take-off of the Port.

Speaking at the meeting, the chairman and CEO of Harris Logistics Domestic Export Warehouse, Mohammed Olufemi, said the Dry Port is at 95%

completion and almost ready for commissioning, adding that when operational, it would serve Exporters within the North-Central region of Nigeria.