Commandant-general of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has

warned officers and men of the corps to avoid accidental discharge with their weapons, stressing that such act would be considered a capital offence that would warrant outright dismissal.

Audi also cautioned his men and officers mobilised for election duties to vehemently resist any form of compromise from political actors, as anyone found wanting would not be spared.

He cautioned officers against indiscriminate use of firearms and civil engagement and reiterated that accidental discharge was unacceptable under his watch.

The warning was contained in a statement issued by the corps’ director of public relations , Olusola Odumosu, in Abuja yesterday.

He said; “Let me warn all personnel, most especially, the arms bearers, to allow the rules of engagement to reverberate in their head and guide them in exercising an enormous amount of caution and carefulness.

“For anyone found compromising, working for any political party or involved in accidental discharge during these elections; we will not only dismiss you, but we will also prosecute you to teach others a very big lesson.”

He charged personnel to be apolitical, display a high level of professionalism, impartiality and neutrality in their conduct.

He further urged operatives to be vigilant, firm and decisive in dealing with any incident of crime, violence, political thuggery, vote buying and destruction of critical infrastructure during the electoral exercise.

The CG enjoined all personnel to join forces with sister agencies, specifically the police which is the lead agency in election monitoring and security.

He warned that on no account should any personnel of the corps be involved in any confrontation with other security agencies involved in election duty.