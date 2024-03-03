The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has inducted 31 new intakes into the corps in Imo State to mark the World Civil Defence Day 2024.

Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Matthew Ovye stated this during a ceremony to induct the intakes and mark the day in Owerri.

The International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO), created by the United Nations in 1950, proclaimed World Civil Defence Day in 1990 to reflect on the crucial role of civil defence organisations in promoting the safety and well-being of civilians.

The theme for this year is, “Honour Heroes and Promote Safety Skills.”

While congratulating the new intakes on a successful induction, Ovye urged them to reflect on the essence of the day and to remember the importance of being prepared for emergencies and disasters.

He commended his men and officers for their prompt responses in areas of civil unrest and natural disasters as well as their commitment to the safety of civilians and critical national infrastructure.

“This day serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of being prepared for emergencies and disasters and the essence of innovative technology for civil defence services.

“On behalf of our commandant-general, Ahmed Abubakar-Audi, I bring you good tidings from the ICDO and commend all officers and men of the command for your quick response in areas of disasters such as road accidents, landslides, earthquakes and others,” he said.

Zone ‘E’ commander of the NSCDC, Mr Udoh Ukoh, advised the newly inducted intakes to be professional and avoid cases of accidental use of ammunition.

The oath of office was administered on the new intakes by the command’s legal officer, Mrs Gloria Ukwuoma, a lawyer.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of gift items including food and clothing to widows of the command’s fallen heroes by the commandant and a cash donation of N500,000 to the widows by the member representing Mbaitoli constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Mr Innocent Ikpamezie.

The event was attended by representatives of all security agencies in the state as well as of the private security agencies operating in the state.