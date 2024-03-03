Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested a gang of former inmates of the Port Harcourt Maximum Security Correctional Facility for alleged involvement in kidnapping and other criminal acts.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, said members of the gang confessed that they started out with petty crimes but have now amassed weapons and advanced to kidnapping and car-snatching. Their area of operation was the Ikwerre Road axis of Port Harcourt, spanning Mile 3 to Rumuokoro.

SP Iringe-Koko stated that the formation of the gang started inside the correctional centre where members had been remanded for various crimes.

She further stated that the gang leader, 37-year-old Chinonso Emmanuel, a native of Udi LGA of Enugu State, had been imprisoned between February 2016 and November 2023, on charges of attempted murder.