The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has issued a strong warning to protesters under the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow Movement against any act of vandalism or destruction of public and private infrastructure during their planned demonstration in Abuja on Monday.

Advertisement

The FCT Commandant of the Corps, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, gave the caution in a statement signed by the Command’s public relations officer, DSC Monica Ojobi, on Sunday. He noted that the warning was sequel to plans by activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, to lead a protest on Monday, October 20, calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Commandant Odumosu emphasised that while peaceful protests are within the rights of Nigerian citizens, the Corps would not tolerate any attempts to destroy or tamper with Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) under the guise of civil demonstrations.

Advertisement

“The Corps will not condone any form of destruction, vandalism or theft of public and private facilities in the name of protest,” Odumosu warned.

He said that to ensure the protection of infrastructure and the safety of FCT residents, the NSCDC has massively deployed personnel to strategic locations and identified flashpoints across the city. “These officers, drawn from various specialised units, have been extensively briefed on best practices for crowd control and non-violent engagement,” he added.

“We are prepared, as always, to ensure there are no incidents of destruction of properties or threats to infrastructure and peace in the territory.”

In addition, he reassured residents that the Corps had no intention of harassing peaceful demonstrators, saying that officers have been instructed to avoid the use of force, uphold human rights, and adopt non-kinetic methods in their operations.

However, the Commandant delivered a stern warning to individuals or groups planning to hijack the protest for criminal purposes.

“Let me be clear, anyone found vandalising, looting, or attempting to breach the peace will be arrested and prosecuted in line with the law,” he said.

He also urged citizens, whether supporting or opposing the planned protest, to respect court rulings related to Nnamdi Kanu’s case and conduct themselves responsibly.

He encouraged all law-abiding residents of the FCT to go about their normal daily activities, assuring them of the Corps’ commitment to maintaining peace and order throughout the protest period and beyond.