Nigeria’s teenage golfing sensation, Grace Agbo, has made a remarkable impact at the ongoing National Sports Festival (NSF) in Ogun State, winning gold in the ladies’ stroke play event.

Advertisement

Agbo secured the top honours for Team FCT with a total gross score of 84, delivering a commanding performance that showcased her emerging talent. Her victory contributed to Team FCT’s impressive medal haul, bringing the team’s total to nine medals across various sporting events.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a jubilant Agbo shared that the win was particularly meaningful as it marked her first-ever gold medal at the National Sports Festival, following a missed podium finish in the previous edition held in Asaba.

“First of all, I started from the back nine with a par on hole 10, but on hole 11, I played two over. I had to chip into the cup to save a 7 and played a par on hole 18, which is by far the hardest hole; I saw others play 15, 19, even 21 there. That motivated me to push hard for the win,” she recalled.

She expressed her gratitude to her father and coach, Pro Dominic, as well as her uncle Chidi and friend Janet, crediting them for their unwavering support and guidance. “These people are key to my victory. I could hear their voices in my head on every hole, reminding me not to give up. This gold is a result of hard work, and I’m hopeful of winning more for Team FCT before the festival ends,” she said.

FCT’s Director of Sports, Luka Istefanus, praised Agbo’s performance, describing it as a testament to her dedication and a source of inspiration for young Nigerian athletes. “It’s exciting to see young athletes like Agbo excel. She has a bright future ahead in golf, and her success will undoubtedly motivate other young golfers in the country,” he said.

Agbo is set to compete again in the ladies’ Stableford event later on Thursday, with a chance to secure another medal for her team. NAN also reports that 11 golfers from Team FCT are participating in at least 10 different golf events at the festival, including eclectic, four-ball stroke play (team), and foursome stroke play (team).