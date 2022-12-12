The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has summoned the Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Dr Michael Akabogu, over allegation of forging the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Discharge Certificate, which is attached to his Curriculum Vitae.

In a petition to the Police by a whistleblower made available to LEADERSHIP, the NSITF boss was accused of allegedly parading a fake NYSC Discharge Certificate with Number: A030544.

According to the petition, Akabogu claimed he was mobilised for the compulsory one-year national service, vide NO. OG/ FUTO/ 91/23402 for the first Batch, from October 4, 1991 to October 2, 1992.

Meanwhile, the invitation letter issued on December 8, 2022 and copied the Minister of Labour and Employment, the Police said it was investigating a case of criminal complaint against the NSTIF Managing Director.

The letter reads, “The Nigeria Police Force, Utako Division FCT, Abuja is investigating a case of criminal complaint in which your name featured prominently.

“In view of above, it is requested that you should report to the above office on 12th December, 2022, at approximately 11.00hours in furtherance to the above complaint.

“This is a fact finding mission and your presence is important.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a Police source, who is privy to the matter, confided in our correspondent that a discreet investigation was carried out upon the receipt of the petition against Akabogu.

He said, “when the petition was submitted, a crack team was raised to investigate the matter and subsequently a letter was written to the NYSC to confirm the authenticity of the Certificate. So he was invited for questioning on the strength of our findings.”

Furthers details indicated that the NYSC Certificate with Number: A030544 allegedly paraded by the NSITF boss was not issued by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

NYSC in a letter of response with reference number: NYSC/CCD/VER/10/S.1/VOL/07 and addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Divisional Police Headquarters, the Nigeria Police Force, Utako Division, FCT Command, Abuja, said it did not issue the Certificate.

The letter signed by the Acting Director, Corps Certification, Ibrahim A.M, reads in part, “your letter Re: Case of forgery involving a Corps member, Akabugu Michael C. with State Code No. OG/FUTO/91/23402

“Your letter Ref. No: CR:3000/FCT/UT/VOL.10/69 dated 3rd November, 2022 on the above subject refers, please.

“I wish to inform you that the Certificate of National Service belonging to Akabugu Michael C with Certificate number: A030544 forwarded for verification was not issued by the NYSC.

“However, you are requested to retrieve the original Certificate for onward submission to the NYSC.”

Confirming the Police invitation, the spokesperson of the FCT Command, Josephine Adeh, said the Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babaji, ordered a discreet investigation on the complaint.

She said, “we invited him, there was a letter of complaint to the Commissioner of Police by the NYSC, so you know when they write such letters, the Police has to investigate, that was the essence of the invitation to come and explain, they said the Certificate is forged.”

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the NSTIF boss for reaction were abortive as several phone calls placed to his phone line were unanswered and also he didn’t reply the text messages sent to him as at press time.