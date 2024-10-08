The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Comrade Salihu Dembos has approved the appointment of Kayode Adeniyi as the new General Manager of NTA Sports Channel.

Until his recent appointment, Adeniyi was the Head, News and Current Affairs, NTA Channel 5 at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

A seasoned sports writer and two-time Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT Chapter, Adeniyi holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Ilorin and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the International Institute of Journalism, Abuja.

He attended Dongguk University, South Korea where he bagged a Diploma in Korean Language.

The new NTA Sports General Manager, who hails from Osun State also holds a Certificate in Sports Broadcasting and Presentations from the NTA TV College, Jos, Plateau State.

Adeniyi’s appointment is with immediate effect.