NUC Approves Additional Programmes for Kogi Tech-Varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has considered and approved additional full-time mode 11 programmes for Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) Osara, Kogi State for undergraduate studies.

According to a statement signed and issued by the institution’s Head of Public Relations, Balogun Omeiza David on Monday, the significant approval was achieved after many weeks of the Resource Verification Assessment Visit to CUSTECH, Osara by some panel of experts from the University regulatory authority.

Part of the letter from NUC approving the additional eleven programmes for CUSTECH reads: “I am directed to inform the Vice-Chancellor that the Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the full-time mode of the following undergraduate programmes, to be run in the Main Campus of the University with effect from the 2023/2024 academic session.