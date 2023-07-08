NUC Tasks African Varsities On Collaboration

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has called on African universities to recognise the value of forging partnerships with institutions worldwide to address constraints and provide students with skills needed for employment.

Acting Executive Secretary of the commission, Mr. Chris Maiyaki, gave the advice yesterday in Abuja at the third annual conference of the Forum for Innovation in African Universities (FIAU) with the theme: “Strengthening Africa’s Higher Education in a post-COVID-19 world.”

Maiyaki said by embracing international collaborations, the universities could tap into a wealth of expertise, resources and opportunities for their students and faculties.

While noting that there was a challenge of resource constraint faced by universities across Africa, he said to address the situation, the institutions require strategic partnerships.

“Collaboration with governments, private sector entities, philanthropic organisations and international development agencies is crucial in pooling resources, sharing expertise and creating sustainable funding models,” he said.

The NUC boss noted that the commission championed the development of guidelines for the implementation of Transnational Education (TNE) in Nigeria for the purpose of partnering with other institutions abroad.