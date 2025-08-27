The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, has congratulated Barrister Stella Din Jacob on her historic appointment as the first female Executive Director of News at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

In a statement signed by the Council’s Secretary, Comrade Jide Oyekunle, the NUJ described Din Jacob as an “ace broadcaster with a remarkable career” and has mentored and groomed numerous professionals in the media industry.

The Council noted that its current chairman, Comrade Grace Ike, once worked under Din Jacob’s supervision as a reporter at the Silverbird Group, describing the development as “a testament to her influential mentorship and leadership.”

“The appointment of Stella Din Jacob is well-deserved, reflecting her decades of dedication, excellence, and transformative leadership in journalism,” the statement read.

The NUJ also commended President Bola Tinubu for what it described as a “commendable decision that reflects commitment to inclusive leadership.”

Highlighting her professional pedigree, the union praised Din Jacob’s outstanding contributions at leading media organisations, including Silverbird Group, Channels Television, TVC News, and others, where she was credited with managing large newsrooms and delivering credible, balanced, and impactful coverage.

The Council further underscored her background in law, stressing that her unique combination of media expertise and legal training sets her apart as a well-rounded leader.

Expressing confidence in her new role, the NUJ said: “We believe her leadership will bring further growth and innovation to national broadcasting, foster unity, peace, and national development, and continue to inspire women and young journalists across Nigeria.”

The Council concluded by expressing pride in Din Jacob’s elevation, noting that “a media professional of her caliber, who has nurtured talents like our own chairman, is now leading news at the NTA.” It assured her of the Council’s full support as she assumes the position.