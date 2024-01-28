The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) is set to confer a merit award on a former militant commander in the Niger Delta, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

The honour, according to the national leadership of the NUJ, is in recognition of his contributions to the prevailing peace in the Niger Delta and the success recorded in the war against crude oil theft and pipelines vandalism being spearheaded by him.

National president of the NUJ, Chief Chris Isiguzo, stated these during a visit to Tompolo at Oporoza Community, Warri South West LGA, Delta State, during the weekend.

He said the formal presentation of the award to Tompolo would take place during the forthcoming annual conference of the association in Abuja, in February.

Isiguzo led some national leaders of the association including the national secretary, Mr. Shuaibu Usman Leman, as well as state and local chapter leaders of the NUJ to the meeting.

Isiguzo, while briefing Tompolo and his aides, said in arriving at the decision, the NUJ profiled the activities of the former militia, especially his involvement in the restoration of a lasting peace in the region.

He said Tompolo contributed largely to the relative peace in the hitherto war-ravaged oil-rich region.

Responding, Tompolo, who was joined to receive the NUJ delegation by a former member of Bayelsa State House Assembly representing Southern Ijaw Constituency 4, Chief Macdonald Igbadiwei, expressed gratitude to the NUJ for the honour accorded.

The ex-militant leader said he was elated that a strategic stakeholders in the Nigeria project such as NUJ has recognised and appreciated his contributions to national development and singled him out for the award.

Tompolo assured the NUJ and Nigerians that the award would spur and trigger him to do more for the country.