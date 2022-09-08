The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Rivers State has called on the State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, and the State House of Assembly, to domesticate the Local Government Autonomy Law, recently passed by the National Assembly.

NULGE President in the state, Comrade Clifford Paul, made the call on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, the state capital while briefing journalists on the resolutions reached after the state executive committee meeting of the union.

Paul, who stated that the local government councils in the state have quasi-autonomy, commended Wike for not interfering in local government allocations in the state.

He also commended the governors and state legislatures of Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Delta, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Ogun, and Osun as well as those of Kogi and Katsina States, for domesticating the local government autonomy law.

NULGE President said: “You are all aware that over the decades, we have had a relentless struggle organising several state, zonal and national rallies for local government autonomy in the country. This struggle culminated into the passage of the Bill by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

“Sadly, twice, the passage of this Bill is to satisfy the provisions of Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, has been stalled at the State House of Assembly.

“This issue is just a passionate appeal to the Rivers State government. We know that in Rivers State, we have a quasi local government autonomy, in that the state government does not interfere with the affairs of local government allocation.

“As a result of that, you can see various infrastructural developments. There is no local government in this state that has not been embarking on one development project or the other. Kudos goes to His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State for not interfering in our funds.

“What is required here is the patriotic zeal and political will on the part of the Rivers State House of Assembly, to join their counterparts in other States who have passed the Bill into law.

“The Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees commends the governors and State Houses of Assembly of Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Delta, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Osun, Kogi and Katsina States for the demonstration of patriotism in the passage of the Bill.”