Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc Sonny Echono has been selected to feature in the prestigious publication of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Icons of Global Excellence, a magazine dedicated to alumni who have contributed to national development in various spheres.

Leader of the Icons Group of ABU Alumni, Engr. Farouk Kamal Ibrahim disclosed this during an interview session with the Executive Secretary in his office in Abuja.

Engr. Ibrahim stated that Arc. Echono was selected to feature in the fifth edition of the magazine as one of the institution’s alumni who has contributed immensely to nation building, given his track record and enviable legacies and achievements.

“Recording the experiences of alumni is an integral part of documenting the history of the university and you have merited being featured in the fifth edition of the body’s book titled ICONS OF GLOBAL EXCELLENCE: ABU Alumni Who Have Contributed Immensely towards Nation Building.

“The previous editions have featured over 450 alumni who have contributed immensely to the country in their various choices of career,” he said.

Ibrahim added that Arc. Echono’s appointment as the Executive Secretary of TETFund was well deserving, explaining that he has been an inspiration to the ABU student community and the university is privileged to have personalities like him and many others who attended the institution.

Responding, the Executive Secretary expressed appreciation to the ABU Alumni Group for the kind gesture.

While describing the university as an asset to Nigeria, Arc. Echono stated that the institution has been able to design a unique culture that distinguished it from other institutions.

He stressed that the university was able to do that because of its ability to integrate and accommodate people with diverse backgrounds and culture across Nigeria and Africa.

Reminiscing his undergraduate days, he recalled that his time at the university witnessed student politics at its peak, saying “our unionism at that time shared aspiration with the larger Nigeria’s political aspirations. It was an avenue for leadership training and recruitment for Nigeria with very robust structure and vision.”

Describing the alumni network as the richest asset of the university, the Executive Secretary stated that the university then was fortunate to have lecturers from nearly all walks of life who delivered their best to students, including foreign lecturers who possessed deep expertise and knowledge in various courses the school offered.