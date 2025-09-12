The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has been commended for transparency and efficiency by the Public Space Tracker in West Africa.

Advertisement

In a statement, the organisation commended NUPRC Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, for setting a new benchmark for accountability and efficiency in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

According to the group’s convener, Dr. Ousman Zaharadeen, the commission has demonstrated “remarkable openness, policy innovation, and integrity” since Komolafe assumed office.

“Engr. Komolafe has proven that with purposeful leadership, a government institution can be both transparent and efficient. The NUPRC has excelled in publishing credible information, engaging stakeholders sincerely, and ensuring that Nigeria’s petroleum resources are managed with fairness and accountability,” Zaharadeen said.

The group noted that NUPRC’s consistent release of production data, licensing details, and revenue remittances has restored investor and public confidence in the petroleum industry. It added that these practices have enhanced Nigeria’s global image in resource governance.

The statement also highlighted the commission’s reforms under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), real-time monitoring of crude production, strong oversight against leakages, and improved engagement with host communities.

Public Space Tracker further applauded NUPRC’s role in tackling oil theft, stressing that its transparency drive has been critical to boosting government revenues and ensuring inclusive extractive governance.