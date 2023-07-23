NUT Demands End To Privatisation, Commercialisation Of Education

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, (NUT) has called on the federal government to bring to end the ongoing privatisation and commercialisation of education in the country, saying that the development was not healthy for the nation’s educational sector.

This is as the union urged governments at all levels to make better investment in education in order to make public schools lucrative, regretting that private schools may cause loss of some educational values.

NUT national president, Comrade Audu Titus Amba, spoke in Port Harcourt, at a one-day workshop on privatisation and commercialisation of education, which was organised by union in partnership with the Education International, EI, Friedrich and STIFTUNG.

Amba stated that there was need for the government to end the era of private schools, adding that education has been turned into commodity only for profit making.

He said: “As we embark on the campaign, we are not unaware of the fact that the country’s National Policy on Education provides for participation of private education providers to complement the efforts of government, but what has become worrisome and unacceptable is the ugly trend where education is turned into a commodity for sale with the motive of making profit, coupled with the glaring failure of public authorities to regulate and monitor the activities of non-state actors in order to protect the right to education of our children through the provision of adequate funding and investment in quality public education.

“I wish to specially acknowledge at this juncture the importance of education as a veritable instrument for human capital development and pivot of national development.