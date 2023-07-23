Feb 25: Give Justice To Nigerians Now, Timi Frank Tells PEPC

An activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has called on Justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to give justice to Nigerians now, because according to him, it was clear that former vice president Atiku Abubakar won the February 25, 2023 presidential election as against Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was erroneously declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Comrade Frank, who made the call in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, also urged the Appeal Court Justices to use the opportunity afforded by the revelation by INEC that Atiku won 21 states in the presidential election to redeem the lost image of the judiciary.

He insisted that now that INEC has voluntarily admitted on record that Atiku won 21 states instead of the 12 states it earlier credited to him, the Tribunal needed not look further but to declare the former Vice President as the authentic winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

INEC had, in its response to Atiku Abubakar’s and PDP’s joint petition revealed that the PDP presidential candidate won 21 States of the Federation in the February 25 presidential election.

The 21 states listed by INEC as having been won by Atiku and PDP are Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Osun, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.