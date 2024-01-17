A die-hard supporter of Governor Hope Uzorinma of Imo State, High Chief Okwudiri Divine Nwandu has felicitated with the governor and his deputy, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, over their swearing-in for second term in office.

Uzodimma and Ekomaru on Monday took the oath of office for second term at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, the state capital.

Nwandu, who is the Afor 1 of Ihitteafoukwu Kingdom and also holds the titles of Akunaesiobike 1 of Mbaise and Odiuko Na’Mba Ndi Igbo in Ghana, expressed pleasure that Uzodimma emerged victorious at the polls and would continue his infrastructural and economic revival in the state.

He said, “It is with genuine enthusiasm that I extend my warmest congratulations to you on the occasion of your re-inauguration for a second term as Governor. Your victory is not only a testament to your unwavering dedication but also a reflection of the trust and confidence that the people have placed in your leadership.

“As you embark on this new term, I am confident that your vision, integrity, and commitment to public service will continue to drive positive change in our state.

“I am confident that the Aba Branch-Mbaise-Okpala Road which you have vowed to reconstruct will receive accelerated attention in your second term.

“May this re-inauguration be the start of another chapter filled with progress, innovation, and positive transformation. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact of your continued leadership on our state and the lives of its residents,” Nwandu wrote in a press statement.