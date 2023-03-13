A former governor of Old Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo has implored eligible voters in Enugu State to reject calls for angry and vengeance voting.

He made the call when he addressed journalists in Enugu and urged the youths to go to their polling units on Saturday March 18 to vote for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Mbah.

He said at his age and stage in life, he cannot stake his reputation for anyone without taking time to understand who that person is.

Nwobodo said he has known Mbah for a while, noting that each time he visited him and they discussed, he saw his passion for developing Enugu State as a whole and not just Nkanu East.

He said the support received by the presidential candidate of Labour Party Peter Obi during the last presidential election was not just because he is an Igboman but was mostly because he had a message that talked to the problem of the youths.

He stated that Obi had a message of hope. He however stated that now that we are going to the polls again on March 18 to elect the governor of Enugu State, people should vote for Mbah.

Nwobodo pointed out that the manifesto of the PDP gubernatorial candidate shows his deep understanding of the problems they face in Enugu State, adding that his interactions with him confirms it.

“Who among the candidates has a message that addresses the problems of the youths and the people of Enugu State and the ability to address such problems?

“Peter Mbah’s manifesto is not just a rhetoric, it is a working document, with plans of action and timelines for delivery,” he stated.