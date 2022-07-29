National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Imo State chapter, has urged the Imo State governor Hope Uzodimma to set up a commission of inquiry to quickly unravel the killers of youths in Awomama.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that seven youths were gruesomely killed by yet to be identified gunmen while reportedly returning from a traditional wedding ceremony of one Chijioke Okezuonu Nnanna, on 17th July, 2022, at Awomama, Oru East local government area of Imo State.

The council made this known yesterday through a release made available to LEADERSHIP Friday, which was signed by the state chairman, Barrister Ezinwanne Chimuanya Udoka.

He urged the government to hasten up with the thorough investigation so as to fish out and prosecute those who killed the promising Imo youths, whose deaths devastated their families, loved ones and the state at large.

NYCN said that “the gruesome killing of innocent youths was an alleged calculated genocide, a rude shock, which must not be swept under the carpet. Hence the council urges the Imo State Government to set up a commission of inquiry to unravel the perpetrators of the alleged genocide and make them bluntly face the law of the land.

“Let there be a stop to the killing of innocent people across the state. Peace should always be allowed to take preeminence in our society, for with peace, development thrives, poverty and suffering which are being experienced today, become things of the past in the state. Government should also meet its responsibility of providing functional regular social amenities that will enable youths to engage in meaningful ventures”.