NYCN Hails Tinubu For Appointing Akume As SGF

The leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the appointment of Senator George Akume as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The Council in message extolled the “values and virtues” that distinguish Senator George Akume from other politicians in Nigeria.

Speaking at a reception organized in honour of the SGF by his friends, the National Vice President (North Central) of the NYCN, Comrade Akoshile Mukhtar, appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for displaying an “understanding of the times and tapping from his breadth of understanding of the issues of the day, to find a balance between politicking and competence on settling for the choice of Senator Akume”.

Akoshile went on to note that “the government is settled for the next four years with a package of character, profile and proven track record like Senator Akume being at the helm of affairs as SGF, providing coordination for the implementation of Presidential Directives by MDAs in the actualization of the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Bola Tinubu”.

The NYCN Vice President was particularly delighted as the Position was conceded for the North Central making President Tinubu a true Father for all.

He assured that “the Council will continue to be a partner in progress to the government to ensure that the Nigeria of our dream becomes a reality” while urging “government at all levels to ensure that the voice of the youth is taken board in decision making and that there is more youth involvement at decision-making levels of government”.