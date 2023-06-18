APC Group Lauds Appointment Of Women By Tinubu

The APC Progressive Young Women Forum (APC-PYWF) has commended President Bola Tinubu’s decision for appointing women in significant positions within his cabinet.

The national president, Osamaye Seun Bosede, in a statement yesterday in Abuja said the move was not only a positive step forward but also a validation of the importance of gender equality in Nigerian.

Bosede said she firmly believes that the action will contribute to the establishment of a fair and just society, where women can play a more substantial role in shaping the country’s decisions.

Additionally, she said that these appointments will provide women with greater opportunities to lead in their respective fields and have their voices heard in the political discourse of Nigeria.

The group extended its gratitude to President Tinubu for ensuring their fair participation in the decision-making process.

“We express our sincere appreciation to Mr. President for his dedication to equality and women’s empowerment. We also encourage state Governors to follow suit by appointing more women to leadership positions. We firmly believe that through such appointments, Nigeria will continue making progress towards achieving gender equality,” stated Osamaye.