The acting director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs Christy Ifeanyiwa Uba has charged staff of the Scheme to perform their official assignments with unity of purpose.

She said collective efforts in the right direction are one of the secrets of success in every organisation.

Uba stated this in her maiden meeting with officers on grade level 14 and below, held at the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

She also urged the staff to tolerate one another and redouble their efforts in performing their jobs optimally for the progress of the Scheme.

Speaking further, Uba admonished them to cooperate with their colleagues in the states for a seamless 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream 2 Orientation Course which will commence on Wednesday, 30th November, 2022.

Responding on behalf of the members of staff, the Chairman, Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service, Technical and Recreational Services Employees at NYSC Headquarters, Mr. Ferdinand Atah, assured the acting director general of the maximum support and unalloyed loyalty of the entire workforce to ensure the successful conduct of the 21-days exercise.