A rights group, Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) has expressed opposition to the renewed calls for the scrapping of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

It described the clamour as ridiculous and undermining efforts toward national unity and integration.

The group accused some advocates of the suspension of having selfish motives, suggesting a potential political agenda.

Its convener, Rev Solomon Semaka, who stated this at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, expressed concern over the calls based on security challenges in the country, emphasising that such demands are retrogressive and detrimental to the nation’s interests.

Semaka also criticised the human rights group for attacking the NYSC under the guise of civil society organisations without valid justification.

Addressing the call for the shutting down of the NYSC scheme due to insecurity, he argued that it would only embolden criminals and undermine the efforts of security personnel dedicated to eliminating all forms of insecurity in the country.

He noted that military and police institutions face attacks, yet nobody advocates for their disbandment.

Semaka highlighted the non-security nature of the NYSC, emphasizing that blaming the scheme for incidents like kidnapping or the death of Corps members is unpatriotic.

He urged Nigerians, including those advocating for the suspension of the scheme, to support security personnel with intelligence rather than targeting a programme designed to foster unity.

The group’s convener commended the NYSC’s efforts in ensuring the security of corps members and urged for a collective focus on ending insecurity rather than blaming critical government institutions.

He urged Nigerians and civil society organisations to collaborate on tangible options to address security concerns without dismantling functional institutions.