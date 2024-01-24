Gombe State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Adamu Inuwa Pantami has expressed the state government’s determination to end Kalare and reduce youth restiveness in the state.

The commissioner made the disclosure while fielding questions from journalists.

He said that the government’s focus is on de-radicalization of the repentant political thugs who surrendered their arms to security agencies in the state.

Adamu Inuwa Pantami said “Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, is always working round the clock to ensure that the repentant thugs are fit to join the public”.

He pledged to continue to monitor the movement of the engaged repentant youths so as not to go back to square one.

He advised the public to embrace and guide them, not to stigmatize them, explaining that “most of them need counseling and support”.

On sport activities, the commissioner said the ministry is looking into possibilities of reactivating some neglected sports like athletes, basketball, volleyball and traditional sports such as Langa, Shantu, Gaɗa, wrestling (Kokawa), boxing (Dambe) among others, in an efforts to reconnecting the youths with the society.

He said the sporting activities that will be revived in the state’s secondary schools, will help catch the youths young and take their attentions off crimes.