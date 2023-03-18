Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed, has appealed for more security for corps members that would serve as electoral officers in today’s elections.

He made the plea yesterday during his separate advocacy visits to the Bauchi State Director, Department of State Services, Malam Hussein Bukani Abdullahi, Brigade Commander, 33 Artillery Brigade Bauchi, Brigadier General E Egbe, Bauchi State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Amen Edo James and the Commissioner of Police, Aminu Alhassan in their offices.

According to a press statement by Eddy Megwa, the director, press and public relations of the NYSC, in all the places visited, the director general said corps members were neutral participants in the electoral process who decided to heed the clarion call of contributing their quota to national development, but deserve maximum security from every stakeholder.

“I am appealing for maximum security for our corps members during and after the governorship/state Houses of Assembly elections even up till their lodges,” he said.

The Commander, 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi, Brigadier General Egbe, said arrangements had been made to ensure that all corps members are fully protected.

He lauded Ahmed for his visit and his five-point policy thrust which involves the security and welfare of corps members.