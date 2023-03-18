The Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State has ordered investigation into the recent attack on Governor Nasir Ahmad El-rufai’s convoy.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kaduna State Command, DSP Muhammad Jalige said security operatives attached to the convoy had cleared the Bakin Ruwa axis of Rigasa, Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway after armed hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) attacked law abiding citizens and prevented motorists from plying the route.

“The hoodlums in a large number were intercepted harassing innocent citizens on Thursday 16th March, 2023 at about 15:35hours when the convoy of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kaduna State arrived the scene.

“The hoodlums on sighting the convoy began firing weapons/stones hitting several private vehicles along with a few in the convoy.

“The security operatives professionally contained the miscreants without the use of force. Some of the hoodlums strongly suspected to be members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) were arrested investigation in progress,” the statement said.