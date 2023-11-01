The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede, has directed that sting operations at night time be stopped in all the Commands of the anti-graft Commission.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said the EFCC chairman gave the directive in Abuja on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, in reaction to the arrest of 69 suspected internet fraudsters by operatives of the Ibadan Zonal of the angency at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He also said already, many of the suspects duly profiled by the command have been released, while profiling of suspects yet unreleased will be completed, without further delay.

“The commission wishes to assure the public that it will not relent in its adherence to the rule of law, in the exercise of its mandate,” the EFCC spokesperson stated.