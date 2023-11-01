A New York State Supreme Court has ordered all New York city employees who were fired for not being vaccinated against COVID-19 to be reinstated with backpay.

The court found that “being vaccinated does not prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting COVID-19.”

New York city mayor, Eric Adams, claimed earlier this year that his administration would not rehire employees who had been fired over their vaccination status.

Recall that New York City fired roughly 1,700 employees for being unvaccinated earlier this year after the city adopted a vaccine mandate under former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Many of those fired were police officers and firefighters.

However, athletes and performers were exempted from COVID-19 vax mandate.

FDNY-Uniformed firefighters association president, Andrew Ansbro, and FDNY-Uniformed fire officers association president, Lt. James McCarthy, condemned Adams earlier this year after the mayor allowed an exception to the vaccine mandate for athletes and performers, even as firefighters were still being fired over their status.

The pair called on the City to expand the exception to all New Yorkers.

“We’re here to say that we support the revocation of the vaccine mandate that the mayor announced on Thursday,” McCarthy said.

“We think that it should be extended as well. we support the revocation of the mandate for the athletes and performers that work in new york city. we think that the people that work for new york city should also have the mandate relocated for them.

“If you’re going to remove the vaccine mandate for certain people in the city, you need to remove it for everybody in the city,” Ansbro said.