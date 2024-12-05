The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, will confer an honourary doctorate degree on the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, during its 48th convocation ceremony.

Announcing the award at a press briefing, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Simeon Bamire, stated that the recognition highlighted the First Lady’s contributions to academic development and her unwavering support for societal growth.

“The Spelling Bee Grant Scheme, Petty Traders’ Empowerment Scheme, Elderly Citizens Assistance Scheme, Youth Employment and Skills Acquisition Scheme, among several others, are part of the initiatives sponsored by the First Lady,” Bamire said.

He also noted her specific contributions to the university, adding, “She has been sponsoring five prizes in the Faculty of Education at the University to date, with each prize recently increased to ₦50 million. She also recently donated a significant sum to upgrade the university’s campus environment, with a promise to do even more.”

The Vice-Chancellor commended Senator Tinubu’s commitment to mentoring and rehabilitating the less privileged, describing her as a role model for future generations.

The convocation ceremony will celebrate the achievements of 7,368 graduating students, including over 200, who earned first-class honours.

The events were scheduled for Thursday, December 12, to Saturday, December 14, 2024, on the university’s main campus in Ile-Ife.