Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, has assured Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola of victory in Ijesaland, saying his excellent performance will give him victory in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The monarch said his confidence lies in the excellent performance of the Governor in the last three and a half years, saying his return for a second term will be a walkover.

Oba Aromolaran while receiving Oyetola and chieftains of APC in his palace in continuation of his statewide campaign lauded him for his achievements across sectors.

Earlier, the Director General, Oyetola Re-election Campaign Council, Senator Ajibola Basiru and the state APC Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, expressed gratitude to the monarch for his continued support for the government.

While addressing the crowd of supporters and residents on the campaign ground, Oyetola urged residents to be wary of the intimidation strategy of politicians, saying no anti-democratic schemes will stand in the forthcoming election.

He reassured the electorate of utmost safety before, during and after the election, saying necessary mechanisms will be put in place to ensure a hitch-free electoral process.

Speaking at the rally, Oyetola said Osun was at a critical phase in its history, adding that if there is any time for citizens to act for the collective good and future of the state, the time is now.

He tasked the loyalists of his party to double their efforts in mobilisation of the electorate, urging those that have not collected their Permanent Voter’s Cards to do so without further delay.