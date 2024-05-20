Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has accused officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Edo State of allegedly covering up alleged financial crimes.

The Benin monarch, who made the allegation when he received the newly appointed Benin Zonal Director of EFCC, Mr Effa Okim, in his Palace in Benin City, Edo State, tasked the anti-graft Commission to fight financial crimes without fear or favour.

The monarch cited a particular criminal investigation involving an unnamed former Palace officials, who were arrested for fraud and handed over to the EFCC in Benin City for investigation and possible prosecution some years ago. He alleged that some EFCC operatives allegedly handled the petition with kid-gloves and thereafter set the accused persons free after giving them slaps on their wrists.

The Oba, who did not give further details about the unnamed former Palace officials, wondered why the EFCC investigators would sweep a glaring fraud case against the Palace officials under the carpet.

The traditional ruler said, “We want to draw your attention to one or two grey areas in your operations no matter how much you try to support them from the Palace. It was a young lady that headed that team from the Palace. It was very difficult.

“They (EFCC) always come and speak gloriously. Actually, when the time comes to assist them, they seem to listen to other parties. What has been told is that they take instructions from the highest bidders.

“You know that I have been known for speaking the truth. I was not happy about certain things that happened with your predecessor.

“We get news from everywhere. When we try to assist the EFCC. I even wrote a letter to the then Chairman that was now removed from office. I even sent an emissary to talk to him regarding certain elements in Edo State, particularly the Palace.

“How can EFCC boys, especially that girl be behaving like this? If I was asked to comment on her performance index, I will score her zero. I do not know if she was doing EFCC job or just dancing to the tunes of people that were giving her money.

“At the time we were trying to assist EFCC, the report we kept getting was negative, and I was not happy about it,” Oba Ewuare II lamented.

The monarch, however, said the new chairman of the anti-graft agency, Mr Ola Olukoyede, was on the path to greatness if he continually demonstrate fidelity in his duties, just as he pledged his support to the state government in addressing social inequality and reduce social vices.

Earlier in his address, the new EFCC zonal director, Mr Okim, appealed to Oba Ewuare II to support the financial crimes advocacy, with Edo State ranking second behind Lagos State in financial crime index of Nigeria.

Recalling the historical ties between his state of origin, Cross River, and Edo State, the new EFCC Zonal Director solicited the monarch’s prayers and royal blessings to enable him discharge his duties diligently and successfully.