Oba Of Benin Is My Father, Ex-Minister Agba Cautions Monarch’s Critics

The immediate-past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has distanced himself from some articles written by some individuals as purported responses to Oba of Benin’s comment on his (Agba) stewardship as a Minister during the Buhari administration.

He said those writing such articles that have gone viral online were unknown to him (Agba), nor did he sponsor any article or commissioned anyone to reply the Oba of Benin, whom he described as his father.

Oba Ewuare II had during Agba’s visit to the Benin Palace on June 15, 2023, questioned the former minister’s stewardship and impact on his native Edo State.

But, Agba, in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Benin City on Thursday evening, said: “I do not, I repeat, I do not, and I will not have any disagreement with His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin Kingdom, on any matter whatsoever.”

Agba’s statement further reads in part: “I would like to address some commentaries and articles that have come to my attention, purportedly in response to the questions I received from our esteemed Royal Father, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’oba N’edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare ll, Oba of Benin Kingdom about my stewardship.”