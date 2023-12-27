Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has performed the 2023 Ugie Emobo rites, interceding to almighty God and his ancestors on behalf of Nigeria.

The spiritual rites was performed to ward-off evil spirits that might be hovering around any part of the country through prayers, ahead of the new year.

The spiritual dance was kindled by Oba Ewuare II, who offered prayers to God and his ancestors.

The Oba thereafter took his ivory gong which he strikes and chased away evil forces, with profusion of soul-stirring songs.

The exchange of communication with ancestral spirits, underscores the significance of Ugie Emobo rites that began centuries ago.

Spectators trooped out to partake in the blessings of Ugie Emobo rites, with caution at the event that has gained wide scale acceptance.

Designated routes including Plymouth, airport roads, environs, and the King Square, were electrified, after Oba Ewuare II — the star icon’ beats the Royal drum.

Ogbelaka Royal drummers led by Chief Okpamen Eghobamien, the Obamwonyi N’ Ogbelaka of Benin, supplied the needed impetus that saw a rare display of Edo Cultural heritage.

Letema was armed with the collective ancestral staff of Benin, sang and danced around the King Square in Benin City along with Oba Ewuare II.