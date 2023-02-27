As results of the presidential and National Assembly elections trickle in, the Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has expressed optimism that the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will win the election.

He made this remark during an interaction with newsmen in Lagos about the polls stated further that so far so good the election was peaceful and that the All Progressives Congress candidate will emerge victorious in the poll

Harping on the late arrival of sensitive and non-sensitive materials by 9.30a.m, he attributed it to the problem of logistics.

The speaker who voted at the unit 019, said his party’s Presidential candidate worked very hard during the campaign to interact with the electorate to intimate them with his manifesto.

In the Speaker’s polling unit, the APC polled 44 votes in the presidential election while PDP and Labour Party polled 2 and 17 respectively.

As for the Senate, APC recorded 47, PDP 13, Labour Party Nil whereas in the case of the House of Representatives, APC-41, PDP 7 and Labour Party 11.

In another development, a member of Lagos State House of Assembly Hon. Moshood Olanrewaju Oshun, representing Lagos Mainland and aspirant for the House of Reps decried the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) in about seven units of Ward 11 for over four hours.

He said following this development some voters went back to their homes while others waited till the BVAS started functioning before casting their votes.